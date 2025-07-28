XFN 1.1 profile

HTML4 definition of the ‘rel’ attribute. Here are some additional values, each of which can be used or omitted in any combination (unless otherwise noted, and except where prohibited by law) and their meanings, symmetry , transitivity and inverse if any. Please see the XFN home page for more information about XFN .

friendship (pick at most one) Someone you know how to get in touch with. Often symmetric. acquaintance Someone who you have exchanged greetings and not much (if any) more — maybe a short conversation or two. Often symmetric. friend Someone you are a friend to. A compatriot, buddy, home(boy|girl) that you know. Often symmetric.

physical met Someone who you have actually met in person. Symmetric.

professional co-worker Someone a person works with, or works at the same organization as. Symmetric. Usually transitive. colleague Someone in the same field of study/activity. Symmetric. Often transitive.

geographical (pick at most one) co-resident Someone you share a street address with. Symmetric and transitive. neighbor Someone who lives nearby, perhaps only at an adjacent street address or doorway. Symmetric. Often transitive.

family (pick at most one) child A person’s genetic offspring, or someone that a person has adopted and takes care of. Inverse is parent. parent Inverse of child. sibling Someone a person shares a parent with. Symmetric. Usually transitive. spouse Someone you are married to. Symmetric. Not transitive. kin A relative, someone you consider part of your extended family. Symmetric and typically transitive.

romantic muse Someone who brings you inspiration. No inverse. crush Someone you have a crush on. No inverse. Someone you are dating. Symmetric. Not transitive. sweetheart Someone with whom you are intimate and at least somewhat committed, typically exclusively. Symmetric. Not transitive.